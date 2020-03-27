Pedestrian bridge falls onto Detroit freeway; no injuries

DETROIT (AP) — A portion of a pedestrian bridge fell early Friday onto a Detroit freeway, blocking traffic, police said.

No one was injured in the collapse onto westbound Interstate 94, Lt. Mike Shaw, a Michigan State Police spokesman, said in an email.

State police reported on Twitter that the agency was notified about 5:20 a.m. that part of the Townsend Pedestrian Bridge near Van Dyke Avenue had fallen.

The portion of the bridge over I-94's eastbound lanes was still standing early Friday.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the bridge to fall.