Peter Rockwell, sculptor and son of famous artist, dies

FILE - In this June 7, 2001 file photo, Peter Rockwell autographs a book at The Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass. Rockwell, whose famous father's iconic images graced the covers of the Saturday Evening Post and who became a noted artist in his own right, has died. He was 83. The third and youngest son of Norman Rockwell died Feb. 6, 2020 in Danvers, Mass., where he spent the last few weeks of his life enjoying visits by his family, according to the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge.. less FILE - In this June 7, 2001 file photo, Peter Rockwell autographs a book at The Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass. Rockwell, whose famous father's iconic images graced the covers of the Saturday Evening ... more Photo: NANCY PALMIERI, AP Photo: NANCY PALMIERI, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Peter Rockwell, sculptor and son of famous artist, dies 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DANVERS, Mass. (AP) — Peter Rockwell, whose famous father's iconic images graced the covers of the Saturday Evening Post and who became a noted artist in his own right, has died. He was 83.

The third and youngest son of Norman Rockwell died Feb. 6 in Danvers, Massachusetts, where he spent the last few weeks of his life enjoying visits by his family, according to the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. The cause of his death wasn't disclosed.

Peter Rockwell was a sculptor whose work is displayed around the world, including at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., St. Paul's Church in Rome, his alma mater, Haverford College, and at numerous public parks, according to the museum.

“A marvelous and imaginative sculptor ... Peter is known for his playful monsters, soaring acrobats, climbing sculptures, humorous terra cottas, bronze work, and his deeply spiritual religious iconography,” the museum said in a statement on its website.

Peter Rockwell was born in 1936 in New Rochelle, New York. Three years later, the family moved to Vermont, where his father would paint scenes from everyday American life. While attending high school in Putney, he met his future wife, Cynthia Ide. The Rockwell family moved to Stockbridge in 1953.

After college, Peter Rockwell and his wife moved to Rome. It was in Italy where he studied the techniques and materials used by Italian Renaissance sculptors. The couple also raised their four children in Rome.

Peter Rockwell went on to write several books on stone carving.

The largest collection of his works are housed at the Norman Rockwell Museum and its grounds including climbing acrobats and a massive stone carving named Grendel.

His family is planing a service in Rome in May.