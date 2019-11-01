Police officer retires after far-right group ties revealed

A Connecticut police officer has retired after a civil rights organization raised concerns about his membership in a far-right group known for engaging in violent clashes at political rallies.

East Hampton Town Manager David Cox says Officer Kevin P. Wilcox retired on Oct. 22. That was one week after The Associated Press reported that Wilcox had been a Proud Boys member and made online payments to a group leader. Cox says Wilcox had planned to retire in December but revised that plan.

The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law called for Wilcox's removal from the department after it inquired about his social media connections with other Proud Boys members.

In September, East Hampton Police Chief Dennis Woessner said Wilcox's Proud Boys membership didn't violate department policies. Wilcox hasn't responded to text messages and voicemails left at an apparent telephone listing for him.

___

