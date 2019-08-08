Probe of missing California woman focuses on gap in timeline

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators searching for a missing Southern California woman are trying to fill a gap in a timeline of the suspect's movements after she was seen being put into his car.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. Scott Hoglund also said Thursday that Robert Camou is the man seen in a video rapping about killing and burying a woman.

Hoglund says witnesses stated Amanda Custer's "lifeless" body was placed in Camou's car in Monrovia on July 29 and he drove east along the San Gabriel Mountains.

The timeline gap extends from when he got to the east end of the range and turned south to when he went to an ATM.

Camou is being held on prior allegations of domestic violence. During a court appearance he said he wanted to represent himself.