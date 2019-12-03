Rock band marks 40 years since tragedy, plans announcement

In this Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 photo, the faces of the three Finneytown students killed in a stampede at The Who's Dec. 3, 1979 concert, are displayed as part of a memorial at the Finneytown High School secondary campus in Finneytown, Ohio. less In this Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 photo, the faces of the three Finneytown students killed in a stampede at The Who's Dec. 3, 1979 concert, are displayed as part of a memorial at the Finneytown High School ... more Photo: John Minchillo, AP Photo: John Minchillo, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Rock band marks 40 years since tragedy, plans announcement 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

CINCINNATI (AP) — The rock band The Who plans an announcement marking the 40th anniversary of a Cincinnati concert, where 11 fans died.

No details were made public. Guitarist Pete Townshend recently told The Associated Press the band plans to return to Cincinnati for the first time since the 1979 tragedy.

The band’s announcement is expected after WCPO-TV in Cincinnati airs a Tuesday night documentary featuring interviews with Townshend and vocalist Roger Daltrey.

Some two dozen other people were injured Dec. 3, 1979, in a stampede after confusion and lack of preparation for fans who waited hours to make a run for first-come seats.

Three of the 11 killed were from the Cincinnati suburb of Finneytown. Daltrey visited a Finneytown memorial site in 2018 and the band has supported a memorial scholarship effort there.