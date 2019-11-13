Sour grapes: Trade war puts cork in US wine sales to China

In this Oct. 4, 2019 photo, Eric Wente, chairman of Wente Vineyards, stands in vineyards at his family-run winery, which was founded by his great grandfather in 1883 in Livermore, Calif. Caught in the crossfire of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, U.S. vineyards are struggling to sell Syrah in Shanghai and Chardonnay in Shenzhen. They risk losing their foothold in one of the world’s fastest-growing wine markets. Among the casualties is California's Wente Vineyards, that was among the first U.S. winemakers to export to China 25 years ago. less In this Oct. 4, 2019 photo, Eric Wente, chairman of Wente Vineyards, stands in vineyards at his family-run winery, which was founded by his great grandfather in 1883 in Livermore, Calif. Caught in the ... more Photo: Terry Chea, AP Photo: Terry Chea, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Sour grapes: Trade war puts cork in US wine sales to China 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — Caught in the crossfire of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, U.S. vineyards are struggling to sell Syrah in Shanghai and Chardonnay in Shenzhen. They risk losing their foothold in one of the world’s fastest-growing wine markets.

The 16-month dispute between the world’s two biggest economies has nothing to do with wine. The Trump administration accuses China of stealing U.S. technology and forcing American companies to hand over trade secrets and has slapped tariffs on more than $360 billion worth of Chinese imports.

When the Chinese hit back with retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, they put a bull’s eye on American wine in a move calculated to attract attention from U.S. consumers.

Since June, China has been imposing 93% tariffs and taxes on American wine, up from 48% before the hostilities began.

___

Paul Wiseman reported from Washington. Dake Kang in Beijing contributed to this story.