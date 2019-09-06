The Latest: Remains of 18 killed in boat fire identified

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, at podium, announces that 18 people killed in the California dive boat fire have been positively identified, at a news conference at Sheriff's headquarters in Santa Barbara, Calif., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 Other identifications require DNA analysis because of the intensity of the fire early Monday, Sept. 2 aboard the vessel Conception. less Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, at podium, announces that 18 people killed in the California dive boat fire have been positively identified, at a news conference at Sheriff's headquarters in Santa ... more Photo: Stefanie Dazio, AP Photo: Stefanie Dazio, AP Image 1 of / 19 Caption Close The Latest: Remains of 18 killed in boat fire identified 1 / 19 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the deadly California dive boat fire investigation (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

The remains of 18 people killed in a fire on a California scuba diving boat have been identified.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said Friday that identifications require DNA analysis because of the fire's intensity early Monday aboard the vessel Conception.

Brown told reporters that the families of all 34 victims have been contacted to collect DNA samples.

The sheriff says the FBI helped with that effort across the U.S. and internationally. Brown says one relative was a mother in Japan, another was in Singapore and another flew in from India.

Authorities have found the remains of 33 people and are searching the ocean for the remaining missing victim. They also are trying to recover the sunken vessel.

___

10:10 a.m.

The owner of the scuba dive boat that burned off Southern California, killing 34 people, says he and his family are devastated.

Glen Fritzler of Truth Aquatics says in an Instagram post Friday that no words will ease the pain that the victims' loved ones are feeling, but he and his family extend "deepest condolences" for Monday's tragedy.

Fritzler says it's a family-run business and customers and crew members are family to them.

Authorities are investigating how a fire started and swept through the boat as people slept below deck, trapping them.

Five crew members were able to escape by jumping from the burning boat after they say they tried to rescue those who died.

___

10:30 p.m.

Crew members who jumped from a burning scuba diving boat off Southern California said they tried to rescue the 34 people who perished in the fiery sinking but couldn't reach them.

Federal investigators say crew members on the Conception couldn't reach those in bunks below deck Monday because an entrance through the galley was on fire and they couldn't open windows at the front before being forced to jump ship.

The boat owner, Glen Fritzler, tells KEYT-TV that the crew did everything possible and the captain stayed aboard so long that he appeared to be trailing smoke when he leapt into the water.

He also says flames kept the crew from reaching firefighting equipment.

Fritzler says the five survivors are "breaking down" from the experience and are seeking counseling.