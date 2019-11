The Latest: Trump trying to flip Louisiana governor’s seat

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at the CenturyLink Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Bossier City, La.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump in Louisiana (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is urging Louisiana rallygoers to vote on Saturday in the state’s governor’s race to send a message to Democrats in Washington.

Democrat John Bel Edwards is vying for a second term against little-known Republican political donor Eddie Rispone.

Trump is campaigning for Rispone in Louisiana on Thursday. Trump says Rispone would bring down the cost of car insurance and taxes, adding, “If you want to defend your values, your jobs and your freedom, then you need to replace radical John Bel Edwards with a true Louisiana patriot Eddie Rispone."

Although Louisiana is a deep-red state Trump won by 20 percentage points, the gubernatorial contest has reached its final days as a tossup.

Trump’s trip to northern Louisiana on Thursday was his third in that state’s gubernatorial competition.

7:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is testing the strength of his political influence in the face of Washington’s impeachment drama, returning to Louisiana to try to oust the state’s Democratic governor.

Trump is holding his first rally since the beginning of public hearings in the inquiry.

The Louisiana gubernatorial contest has reached its final days ahead of Saturday’s election as a tossup. Democrat John Bel Edwards is vying for a second term against little-known Republican political donor Eddie Rispone.

Louisiana has the last of three Southern governor’s races this year, all targets of intense interest from the GOP and Trump. While Republicans kept the seat in Mississippi, they lost Kentucky’s governorship — with Republican Matt Bevin conceding the race Thursday.