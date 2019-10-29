https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/us/article/The-top-10-movies-on-the-iTunes-Store-14572404.php
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 27, 2019:
1. The Lion King (2019)
2. Spider-Man: Far from Home
3. Toy Story 4
4. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
5. Shadow
6. Yesterday (2019)
7. Hocus Pocus
8. Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark
9. Stuber
10. Crawl
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Shadow
2. Midsommar
3. Can You Keep A Secret?
4. The Art of Self-Defense
5. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
6. The Wind
7. David Crosby: Remember My Name
8. The Game Changers
9. Centurion
10. The Biggest Little Farm
