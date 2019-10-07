US Rep. Maloney 'feeling better' after medical episode

NEW YORK (AP) — A spokeswoman says U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney is "feeling better" and "in good spirits" after becoming ill at an event and going to a hospital.

The spokeswoman, Jennifer Bell, said that Maloney was waiting for doctors to determine when she could go home and rest.

There was no word on what caused her ailment.

According to the Daily News , the 73-year-old Democrat told a staffer earlier Monday that she felt pain and could not see. She was escorted to a bench where she sat for about 15 minutes as 911 was called.

Maloney and other politicians were attending a vigil about the weekend killing of four homeless men in Manhattan's Chinatown section.

Maloney has represented Manhattan in Congress since 1993.

