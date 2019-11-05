US sanctions 5 Venezuelan officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on five Venezuelan officials who had been previously identified by the European Union or Canada.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control says the five officials are associated with violence against peaceful opposition protesters or they benefit from the "corrupt" government of Nicolás Maduro.

The officials sanctioned Tuesday include an admiral of the Venezuelan Navy, a major in the National Guard, the secretary general of the National Defense Council, a deputy of the National Constituent Assembly, and a senior official in the National Intelligence Service.

The U.S. and more than 50 governments recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president of the country. They say Maduro wasn't legitimately re-elected last year because opposition candidates weren't permitted to run.