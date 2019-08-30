3 people injured by lightning in Polish Tatra Mountains

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, rescue helicopter and ambulance assist people injured by a lighting strike that struck in Poland's southern Tatra Mountains during a sudden thunderstorm, in Zakopane, Poland. An official in southern Poland says that three people have been hit by lighting while trekking in the Tatra Mountains, where a thunderstorm killed five people last week. The head of the Tatra National Park guards said Friday, Aug. 30 that the three were hit by lightning during a storm while trekking between Hala Gasienicowa and Kuznice, south of the Zakopane mountain resort.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An official in southern Poland says that three people have been hit by lighting while trekking in the Tatra Mountains, where a thunderstorm killed five people last week.

Edward Wlazlo, head of the Tatra National Park guards, said Friday the three were hit by lightning during a storm while trekking between Hala Gasienicowa and Kuznice, south of the Zakopane mountain resort. He had no further details.

Last week, a thunderstorm over the Tatras killed four tourists in Poland, including two children, and a Czech tourist in the Slovak part of the mountains.