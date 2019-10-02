4 bodies found in Taiwan bridge collapse, 2 people missing

This image made from video provided by Taiwan's Military News Agency shows Nanfangao Bridge, collapsed in Nanfangao, eastern Taiwan, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. The towering arch bridge over a bay collapsed Tuesday, sending a burning oil tanker truck falling onto boats in the water below. (Taiwan's Military News Agency via AP)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese authorities say four bodies have been found and two people are missing after three fishing boats were hit by an oil tanker truck that fell off a collapsing bridge.

The National Fire Agency said Wednesday that two of the victims were Indonesian and another was Filipino. The fourth body has not been identified.

Taiwan's military deployed a floatable bridge as the search continued.

The 140-meter (460-foot) -long arched bridge collapsed Tuesday into a bay in eastern Taiwan. Ten people were taken to hospitals with injuries, including the truck driver.

The collapse occurred hours after a typhoon swept by Taiwan, but it wasn't clear if the storm triggered the collapse.

Many Filipinos and Indonesians work on fishing boats registered in Taiwan.