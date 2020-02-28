AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A supporter leans on a wooden cross which reads "The truth will win" as he protests against the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange outside Belmarsh Magistrates Court in London, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The U.S. government and Assange will face off Monday over extradition, a decade after WikiLeaks infuriated American officials by publishing a trove of classified government documents.

FEBRUARY 21-27, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or

published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa region.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

