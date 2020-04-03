AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

A man sips mate, an herbal drink, while standing in his doorway on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The Argentine government extended a forced lockdown until April 12 to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

MARCH 27-APRIL 2, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

