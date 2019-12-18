Albanian media protest govt-backed rules for online sites

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Dozens of journalists protested outside the Albanian Parliament on Wednesday as lawmakers debated an “anti-defamation package” that would authorize heavy fines on online media and give extra powers to government media regulators.

Fifteen journalists' and civil society organizations have urged the legislature to reject the government-backed legislation, saying it would “threaten freedom of expression and freedom of the media in the country, and fall contrary to the international principles.”

A vote could take place later Wednesday. The protesting journalists said they would challenge the measures at the Constitutional Court if they pass.

The proposed package also drew criticism from organizations outside Albania that said it did not meet international standards for media rights.

Bowing to the pressure, the government amended some provisions that were in the original draft, including ones requiring registration of online media.

Albania’s post-communist media outlets have generally been used or exploited by the governing political party.