Argentine election season begins with much-watched primaries

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri campaigns ahead of this weekend's presidential primary elections in Cordoba, Argentina, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Macri is running for re-election with the "Juntos por el Cambio" party, or Together for Change, in the Sunday primaries ahead of October's presidential election.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines are entering the tightest presidential race since the return of the country's democracy, with conservative President Mauricio Macri facing an opposition ticket including ex-President Cristina Fernández.

Sunday's primary elections are expected to provide a strong hint of who might win October's vote.

That's because primaries are held simultaneously and voting is obligatory, making them a sort of early poll involving the entire electorate.

Markets could go up or down depending on whether business-friendly President Mauricio Macri or center-left ticket of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Fernández poll favorably.