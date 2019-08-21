Australia joins US-led mission to protect Hormuz shipping

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has joined Britain and Bahrain in signing onto a U.S.-led maritime security mission to protect international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday that Australia will contribute troops, a surveillance plane and a Navy frigate to protect shipping lanes off the coast of Iran.

He says it's a "modest, meaningful and time-limited" contribution in Australia's national and economic interests.

At least 15% of crude oil and up to 30% of refined oil destined for Australia transits through the Persian Gulf.

The warship will be redirected from an anti-piracy operation in the Middle East, while the Australian troops will be based in the headquarters that are coordinating the US-led maritime security mission.

Initially, Australia will be involved for at least six months.