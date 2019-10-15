Australian left thirsty on Emirates flight loses injury case

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A woman who said she was left thirsty by an Emirates cabin crew and broke her ankle when she fainted on the flight has lost her case in an Australian court.

Lina Di Falco was seeking damages from the United Arab Emirates-based airline for the injury sustained on a flight from Melbourne to Dubai in 2015.

But a Victoria state Supreme Court judge ruled on Tuesday the airline was not liable.

Di Falco testified she felt nauseous after her first meal in the economy cabin and fainted because of dehydration while walking to a toilet.

She said she asked cabin crew for water four times during her five hours on the plane before the fall.

Emirates did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment.