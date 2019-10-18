Berlin zoo's panda cubs take 1st glimpse of the world

BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin zoo says two panda cubs born in August have opened their eyes to the world for the first time this week.

Zoo Berlin on Friday released pictures of the two cubs cautiously peering at the camera, six weeks after their birth.

Zoo director Andreas Knieriem said the twins — the first giant pandas born in Germany — are both developing well thanks to care from their mother, Meng Meng.

She and father Jiao Qing came to Germany from China two years ago. There are fewer than 2,000 of the endangered pandas estimated alive in the wild today.