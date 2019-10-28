Clashes in post-election dispute shut down much of Bolivia

Miners show their support for Bolivian President Evo Morales during a march in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Bolivian officials say they're negotiating with the Organization of American States for an audit of the country's presidential election, which is being challenged by opponents who say it fraudulently gave Morales an outright re-election victory. less Miners show their support for Bolivian President Evo Morales during a march in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Bolivian officials say they're negotiating with the Organization of American States for an ... more Photo: Juan Karita, AP Photo: Juan Karita, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Clashes in post-election dispute shut down much of Bolivia 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Backers and foes of Bolivian President Evo Morales are blocking streets and highways across the country in a dispute over official election results that show the leftist leader winning reelection without a runoff.

Anti-Morales protesters have shut down the eastern city of Santa Cruz for a sixth day, Pro- and anti-Morales demonstrators have clashed in the capital of La Paz, where schools and many businesses were closed and public transport frozen.

Backers of opposition leader Carlos Mesa say results from the Oct. 20 vote were rigged to give Morales just enough of a majority to avoid a runoff he might lose. He's demanding a runoff in any case.

Morales denies irregularities and says he welcomes an international audit of the election and vote-counting.