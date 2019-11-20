Death toll in violence at Bolivian fuel plant rises to 6

Soldiers guard the Senkata fuel plant in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Security forces on Tuesday escorted gasoline tankers from the plant, that had been blockaded for five days by supporters of former President Evo Morales, and at least three people were reported killed while the operation was underway.

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The death toll from an operation by Bolivian security forces to clear the blockade of a fuel plant by anti-government protesters has risen to six.

The public defender’s office announced the casualty toll on Wednesday, a day after the violence in the city of El Alto, near La Paz.

People gathering at a Catholic church to mourn the dead say they were fired on by security forces.

Police and soldiers escorted gasoline tankers from the fuel plant following food and gasoline shortages in some Bolivian cities.

Bolivia has been in a state of turbulence since a disputed Oct. 20 vote. Former President Evo Morales resigned Nov. 10, but his supporters oppose the interim government that took his place.