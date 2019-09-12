EU Parliament chief questions European way of life job title

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, left, shakes hands with President of the European Parliament David Sassoli before their meeting at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, left, shakes hands with President of the European Parliament David Sassoli before their meeting at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Photo: Francisco Seco, AP Photo: Francisco Seco, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close EU Parliament chief questions European way of life job title 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament president will meet with incoming European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen later this month to discuss her contentious decision to nominate a commissioner responsible for "protecting our European Way of Life."

The name for the proposed commission portfolio, which includes migration, has caused an outcry, with many critics considering it a concession to far-right ideas.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, European Parliament president David Sassoli said he took the initiative to invite von der Leyen, who will succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as commission president on Nov. 1, after several political groups made "remarks related to the titles of some portfolios."

Sassoli said "maybe we showed a little lightness and we were too fast in the choice of some odd and bizarre nominations."