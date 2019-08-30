East Timor marks anniversary of vote for independence

DILI, East Timor (AP) — East Timor is marking the 20th anniversary of a referendum that secured its independence from Indonesia, which invaded the former Portuguese colony in 1975.

Commemorative banners and posters filled the streets of Dili, where thousands gathered for festivities including speeches, musical performances and fireworks.

Guests include Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who was also to sign a maritime boundary treaty and seabed oil and gas revenue-sharing deal that can benefit the impoverished nation of 1.3 million people.

The 1999 vote under U.N. auspices overwhelmingly favored establishing an independent state, despite widespread Indonesian intimidation and violence. Indonesia's military responded with a scorched earth campaign before departing.