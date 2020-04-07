Explosion at Turkish defense company: 3 injured

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An explosion on the premises of Turkish state-owned defense company Roketsan injured three employees Tuesday, officials said.

The Ankara governor’s office said the explosion occurred in Roketsan’s fuel depots near the town of Elmadag, on the outskirts of the Turkish capital.

The three employees sustained slight injuries, it said in a statement.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. The company designs and produces rockets and guided missiles.

Several ambulances and fire engines were dispatched, state broadcaster TRT reported. A large cloud of smoke was seen rising from the site.

The private DHA news agency said the explosion was heard in Elmadag, where it caused panic.