Female darts star beats a 2nd man at PDC World Championship

Fallon Sherrock and Ted Evetts in action at the PDC Darts World Championship at Alexandra Palace, London, Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019. Sherrock become the first female player to beat a man at the PDC World Championship after she recovered from losing the opening set to beat Ted Evetts 3-2 in front of a raucous crowd at Alexandra Palace. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) less Fallon Sherrock and Ted Evetts in action at the PDC Darts World Championship at Alexandra Palace, London, Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019. Sherrock become the first female player to beat a man at the PDC World ... more Photo: Steven Paston, AP Photo: Steven Paston, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Female darts star beats a 2nd man at PDC World Championship 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Female darts player Fallon Sherrock has caused another huge shock at the PDC World Championship.

The 25-year-old Englishwoman has beaten another man at the sport’s flagship event, this time eliminating No. 11-ranked Mensur Suljovic with a 3-1 win in the second round on Saturday.

On Tuesday, she became the first female player to beat a man at the world championship, defeating Ted Evetts 3-2.

Sherrock c linched victory against Suljovic by hitting a bullseye. After being congratulated by her Austrian opponent, Sherrock put her hand to her mouth in astonishment as a raucous crowd celebrated at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Sherrock is a former runner-up at the women's world championship.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports