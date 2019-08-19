Few demonstrators turn up for Zimbabwe protest in Bulawayo

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Few people have turned up for an opposition protest in Zimbabwe's second city as armed police maintain heavy presence on the streets and at a courthouse where the opposition is pressing to be allowed to hold the demonstration.

Business in Bulawayo's usually bustling downtown was subdued Monday with the most traffic from police trucks, water cannons and dozens of police officers patrolling on foot.

The opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change, had called the protest in the southern city of Bulawayo as part of a series of demonstrations to push President Emmerson Mnangagwa to agree to a transitional government amid a rapidly deteriorating economy and rising political tensions.

But the police banned the protest, citing security concerns. A Bulawayo magistrate is hearing the opposition party's challenge to the ban.