Fire breaks out at train station in Saudi city of Jiddah

A police helicopter monitors a fire at a train station, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The fire broke out on the line that connects the holy Muslim cities of Mecca and Medina. Police said there were no injuries in the blaze.

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A fire has broken out at a train station in the Saudi city of Jiddah, causing damage but no injuries.

Thick black smoke could be seen Sunday afternoon in the sky over Jiddah, a city on the Red Sea. The fire struck a train station on the line that connects the holy Muslim cities of Mecca and Medina.

Police said there were no injuries in the blaze.

Authorities in Jiddah acknowledged fighting the fire and said they would release more details later. Firefighters could be seen battling the blaze and spraying water on the flames.