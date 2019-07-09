Flash floods wash away car, driver found dead in Spain

Residents gather in the street next to damaged cars after heavy rains in Tafalla, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Authorities in northern Spain say firefighters have found the body of a driver whose car was dragged on Monday evening amid flash flooding caused by intense and sudden downpours. less Residents gather in the street next to damaged cars after heavy rains in Tafalla, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Authorities in northern Spain say firefighters have found the body of a driver whose car ... more Photo: Alvaro Barrientos, AP Photo: Alvaro Barrientos, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Flash floods wash away car, driver found dead in Spain 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

MADRID (AP) — Firefighters in Spain on Tuesday found the body of a driver whose car was swept away by flash flooding caused by intense and sudden downpours, authorities in northern Spain said.

The Monday evening rainfall, at times accompanied by hail, led to road closures and power cuts in various parts of Spain. In the northern town of Tafalla it caused the overflowing of two local rivers.

Social media video shared by the regional police and other users showed how strong currents dragged vehicles and trash containers.

Access to the town of 10,000 wasn't cleared until the early hours of Tuesday, the government of the Navarra region said, adding that a major railway line had also been disrupted.

In nearby Pamplona, a Monday evening bullfight during the city's famous San Fermin festival had to be suspended because of the rain.

The national weather agency, AEMET, warned that more downpours were expected on Tuesday.

This story has been corrected to give the date of the bullfight as Monday, not Tuesday.