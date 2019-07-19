Germany's Merkel fends off worries about her health

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, smiles as she arrives for her annual sommer press conference in Berlin, Germany, Friday, July 19, 2019. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, smiles as she arrives for her annual sommer press conference in Berlin, Germany, Friday, July 19, 2019. Photo: Michael Sohn, AP Photo: Michael Sohn, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Germany's Merkel fends off worries about her health 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is fending off worries about her health, saying that she has a personal interest in staying healthy and having a life after politics.

Merkel said Friday that she understands questions about her health after three recent incidents in which her body shook as she stood at public events. But she said she's aware of her responsibility as chancellor and "can exercise this function." She has said that there's no reason to worry.

Merkel, who turned 65 this week, recalled that she has ruled out seeking a fifth term as chancellor.

She said: "I have said that 2021 will be the end of my political work and I hope that there is a life after that — and I would like to lead it in good health."