Head of UN nuclear watchdog reported to be stepping down

VIENNA (AP) — The United Nations' nuclear watchdog says it can't confirm rumors that its director general is stepping down for health reasons.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's press office told The Associated Press late Tuesday that Director General Yukiya Amano was "in contact with members of the board of governors regarding his future plans."

The office was responding to questions about media reports saying Amano was resigning due to health issues.

The agency says the director "will make a formal communication to the board of governors at an appropriate time."

The news about a possible health-related change of leadership for the Vienna-based IAEA comes at a time of increasing concern about Iran's recent actions with uranium and the potential for a 2015 deal with world powers that restricted the country's nuclear program to collapse.