Iran hits Iraqi Kurdish fighters with cross-border shelling

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV is reporting that the country's elite Revolutionary Guard has targeted Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, using missiles and cannons.

The Friday report shows images of Iranian troops firing artillery into a mountainous area, using drones to identify the targets.

It said "many" Kurdish militants were killed and wounded in the two-day operation without providing details.

The Kurdish regional government said one civilian was killed and two were wounded.

The attack comes after a Tuesday ambush by Kurdish militants in which three Guard members were killed in western Iran.

In September, the Guard claimed responsibility for a missile attack targeting an Iraqi base of a Kurdish separatist group. The area has seen occasional fighting between Iranian forces and Kurdish separatists.