Iran state TV says ‘rioters’ shot and killed amid protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state television is acknowledging security forces shot and killed what it called “rioters” in multiple cities amid the recent gas price protests.

The report by state TV on Tuesday comes as Iran has faced growing international criticism and pressure over the security force crackdown that followed demonstrations that began Nov. 15.

Amnesty International says it believes that at least 208 people were killed.

Iran has yet to release any nationwide figures over the unrest that gripped the Islamic Republic in mid-November, though it has disputed Amnesty’s figures.