Iraq probe: Drone strike caused explosion at Baghdad base

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 file photo, plumes of smoke rise after an explosion at a military base southwest of Baghdad, Iraq. A fact-finding committee appointed by the Iraqi government to investigate a massive munitions depot explosion near the capital Baghdad has concluded that the blast was the result of a drone strike. A copy of the report was obtained by The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

BAGHDAD (AP) — A drone strike caused a massive explosion last week at a munitions depot run by an Iranian-backed militia near Iraq's capital, Baghdad, according to an Iraqi government report obtained Wednesday.

The document shows that a government investigation concluded a drone had set off the blast.

The finding deepens the question of who is behind a string of at least four mysterious explosions that have hit militia bases in Iraq over the past month. Speculation among media and officials has ranged among a number of possible perpetrators, including Israel, Islamic State militants or rival Iraqi factions.

The Associated Press on Wednesday obtained the report outlining the conclusions of a fact-finding committee ordered by the government to investigate the Aug. 12 explosion at the al-Saqr military base.

It said the blast was caused by a drone strike that sparked a huge fire and ruled out earlier suggestions that it was caused by an electrical short circuit or faulty storage of munitions.

The report did not say who the drone belonged to.

The blast at al-Saqr, or "Falcon," base killed one civilian, wounded 28 and damaged nearby homes, echoing across Baghdad. The base houses a weapons depot for the Iraqi federal police and the mainly Shiite militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. The state-sanctioned militias, most of which receive backing from Iran, have fought alongside Iraq's regular armed forces against the Islamic State group.

Al-Saqr was among four explosions that hit militia bases and munitions depots the past month, including one on July 19 that killed two Iranians.

Following a national security meeting last week, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi ordered a ban on all military flights throughout the country, unless specifically authorized by the Defense Ministry.

The blasts have given rise to a host of theories, including that Israel may be behind them. However, neither the Iraqi government nor Israel have formally addressed the reports.

If Israel did carry out the bombings, it would be an expansion of its campaign against Iran's spreading influence in the region. Israel has struck Iranian bases in neighboring Syria on numerous occasions, but it is not known to have done so in Iraq.

Asked about the mounting speculation that Israel was striking in Iraq, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said: "Iran has no immunity, anywhere ... We will act — and currently are acting — against them, wherever it is necessary."

He spoke during a visit to Ukraine and was quoted in the Times of Israel.