Israeli PM's former protege could now bring his downfall

FILE - in this Oct. 25, 2012 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, shakes hands with former Defense Minister and Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman in Jerusalem. After forcing an unprecedented second Israeli election of the year by refusing to join the government of his onetime ally, Netanyahu, maverick politician Avigdor Lieberman is now poised to be the kingmaker in the do-over vote on Sept. 17. Neither Netanyahu nor his chief challenger Benny Gantz appears able to form a coalition without Lieberman.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Avigdor Lieberman has emerged as kingmaker in Israeli politics ahead of elections next week, one who could topple his one-time mentor, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lieberman had entered Israeli politics as a Netanyahu protégé. Now the maverick politician could be the one to topple his former mentor.

Polls suggest Netanyahu won't be able to form a coalition government without Lieberman's support.

Lieberman has played hard to get, saying: "I don't have to join at any cost."

He says he will insist on a secular unity government between Netanyahu and his main challenger, Benny Gantz, in order to push out ultra-Orthodox parties.

But Netanyahu says his former ally's real goal is to oust him from office, and Lieberman is suddenly discovering newfound support from those who hope he does just that.