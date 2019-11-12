https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/world/article/Israeli-airstrike-kills-Islamic-Jihad-commander-14827283.php
Israeli airstrike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza home
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has killed an Islamic Jihad commander in an airstrike at his Gaza City home.
It's a rare resumption of pinpointed targeting that threatens a new cross-border round of violence with Palestinian militants.
The Islamic Jihad confirmed Abu el-Atta, the commander, was killed.
