Israeli army: Gaza militants fire projectile at Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says Palestinian militants have fired a projectile out of the Gaza Strip toward Israel.

The launch Thursday evening set off air raid sirens in southern Israel.

The army gave no details on where the projectile landed. But Channel 12 TV said militants had fired a mortar shell that landed in an open area.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli air force struck several militant targets in Gaza in response to an earlier rocket attack. That rocket was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system.

No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire. Israel usually blames the Gaza's ruling Hamas group for all attacks emanating from Gaza.

With help from Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations, Hamas and Israel are seeking to strengthen “understandings” meant to boost calm and prevent further cross-border violence. The bitter enemies have fought three wars and numerous smaller spats of violence since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.

Through the truce, Hamas hopes to mitigate the economic and health effects of a 12-year-old Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza.

On Wednesday, a Qatari envoy said his country will continue its aid projects in Gaza through 2020, which is crucial to support calm.

The airstrikes Thursday hit near the hotel in which the envoy, Mohammed Al-Emadi, was staying.