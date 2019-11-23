Italian coast guard rescues 143 migrants from capsized boat

ROME (AP) — Italy’s coast guard says it has rescued 143 migrants who fell into the sea when their boat capsized in bad weather.

The coast guard said the rescue by four of its motorboats took place Saturday near Lampedusa, an Italian island south of Sicily.

It said the rescue was launched after a local citizen signaled that a 10-meter-long (33-foot) boat was foundering about a mile from Lampedusa.

The coast guard said no bodies were sighted and gave no indication if anyone was missing. But Italian state TV said two people were possibly missing.

A coast guard helicopter and airplane were among aircraft deployed for the rescue. Those rescued were taken to Lampedusa’s port.

Risking their lives, migrants set out in unseaworthy boats launched by Libya-based human traffickers.