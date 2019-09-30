Juche rules North Korean propaganda, but what does it mean?

In this Sept. 15, 2018, photo, North Koreans take a walk at dawn by the Tower of Juche Idea in Pyongyang, North Korea. The word Juche is splashed across countless propaganda signs in North Korea and featured in hundreds of state media reports, and while it’s technically a political ideology, it can seem more like a religion because of its difficulty for many outsiders to grasp and ability to inspire devotion among North Koreans. less In this Sept. 15, 2018, photo, North Koreans take a walk at dawn by the Tower of Juche Idea in Pyongyang, North Korea. The word Juche is splashed across countless propaganda signs in North Korea and featured in ... more Photo: Kin Cheung, AP Photo: Kin Cheung, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Juche rules North Korean propaganda, but what does it mean? 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — It's just a single word, but it's hard to miss in North Korea. It's splashed across countless propaganda signs, seeded through dozens of state media reports, at the beating heart of emotional pop songs and on the lips of the earnest guides who show off the grand monuments built in its honor.

The word is Juche (pronounced ju-chay), and while it's technically a political ideology, it can seem more like a religion in its ability to inspire devotion among North Koreans and its ubiquity as a symbol of state power. Though the usual English translation is "self-reliance," the concept flummoxes many outsiders.

Pyongyang uses the term liberally, including in previous years at the United Nations, where a North Korean official will speak Monday at the annual General Assembly.