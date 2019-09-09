Judge reinstates nationwide halt on Trump asylum policy plan

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge in California has reinstated a nationwide halt on the Trump administration's plan to prevent most migrants from seeking asylum on the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar on Monday ruled that an injunction blocking the administration's policy from taking effect should apply nationwide.

Tigar blocked the policy in July after a lawsuit by groups that help asylum seekers.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month limited the impact of Tigar's injunction to states within the area overseen by the appeals court.

That meant the policy was blocked in the border states of California and Arizona but not in New Mexico or Texas.

The administration wants to prevent most migrants from seeking asylum in the United States if they pass through another country first.