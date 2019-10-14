Libyan officials: Airstrike kills 4 civilians in Tripoli

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan health authorities say an airstrike has slammed into a house in the capital, Tripoli, killing at least four people and wounding four others, including a child.

Tripoli has been the scene of fighting between rival militias since April. The U.N.-supported but weak government holds the capital, while forces associated with Gen. Khalifa Hifter are trying to seize it.

The Tripoli-based government blamed the airstrike on Hifter's forces. The health ministry said the airstrike took place Monday in Tripoli's Firnaj district, a few kilometers (miles) from the city center.

Fighting has stalled in recent weeks, with both sides dug in and shelling one another along Tripoli's southern reaches. The fighting has killed hundreds and displaced thousands of people.

There was no immediate comment from Hifter's forces on the airstrike.