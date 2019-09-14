Malaysia's 2 top opposition Malay parties forge alliance

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Two major opposition parties in Malaysia have forged a political alliance to consolidate support from the country's majority ethnic Malay Muslims, a move that could threaten Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's government in the next general elections.

Mahathir's alliance won May 2018 general elections, unseating the National Front coalition that had led since the country's independence from Britain in 1957.

The linchpin of the National Front, the United Malays National Organization, and its former enemy, the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, say the pact inked Saturday will unite Malay Muslims, who account for 60 percent of the country's 32 million people

Analysts say the two parties secured 75% of Malay votes in the 2018 poll and their alliance will position them well in the next election, which isn't required until 2023.