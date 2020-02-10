Merkel's designated successor to quit after vote fiasco

In this Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 photo Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), adresses the media during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany. Angela Merkel's designated successor will quit her role as head of the Germany's strongest party and won't stand for the chancellorship following a debacle in a regional election.

BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel's designated successor will quit her role as head of the Germany's strongest party and won't stand for the chancellorship following a debacle in a regional election.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer informed leaders of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union on Monday that she will begin the process of organizing a leadership contest in the summer.

The move comes days after her party was heavily criticized for its handling of a vote for governor in the eastern state of Thuringia. That saw the Christian Democrats and the far-right Alternative for Germany back a centrist candidate, breaking what is widely regarded as a taboo around cooperating with extremists in German politics.