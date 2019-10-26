Mexicans parade as fancy skeletons ahead of Day of the Dead

Ximena Bobadilla Ortiz, left, gets her face painted by Belen Marquez before the Catrinas parade down Mexico City's iconic Reforma avenue during Day of the Dead celebrations, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Ximena Bobadilla Ortiz, left, gets her face painted by Belen Marquez before the Catrinas parade down Mexico City's iconic Reforma avenue during Day of the Dead celebrations, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Photo: Ginnette Riquelme, AP Photo: Ginnette Riquelme, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Mexicans parade as fancy skeletons ahead of Day of the Dead 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexicans are hitting the streets in the capital dressed as elegant skeletons as the country's Day of the Dead festivities extend in scope and popularity.

Thousands of revelers gathered at the foot of Mexico City's Angel of Independence statue Saturday, wearing costumes and face paint to imitate the iconic Mexican skeletal figure known as "La Catrina," or "Dapper Skeleton," in a parade.

La Catrina was created in 1910 by Mexican illustrator José Guadalupe Posada to pillory the opulent rule of dictator Porfirio Díaz , who was deposed just before the Mexican revolution. She dons an oversized hat considered haute couture at a time.

Mexico's two-day holiday to honor the dead traditionally begins Nov. 1 — All Saints' Day on the Catholic calendar. Families light candles and erect altars for the departed.