Mexico says it disagrees with US Supreme Court order

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says that Mexico's government doesn't agree with a U.S. Supreme Court order that would block migrants from countries other than Mexico and Canada from applying for asylum at U.S. borders.

Ebrard said Thursday that Mexico has a different policy when it comes to asylum seekers and would never implement such a rule.

He spoke at President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's daily news conference and described a Tuesday meeting in Washington about Mexico's progress in slowing the flow of mostly Central American migrants trying to reach the United States.

López Obrador also said he spoke by phone with President Donald Trump on Wednesday. He said relations between the two countries were very good and that Trump recognized Mexico's efforts.