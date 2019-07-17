Militants behead 4 people in Egypt's Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian security officials say militants have beheaded four people in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula.

The officials say the militants attacked a group of people in the small town of Bir al-Abd on Wednesday, beheading four and kidnapping a fifth after accusing them of cooperating with security forces.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Egypt is battling an Islamic State-led insurgency in the Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013. The militants have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting the security forces and minority Christians.