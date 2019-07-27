Much of southern Yemen flooded by heavy rainfall; 6 dead

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say at least six people were killed when floods swept through much of the country's south following heavy rainfall.

The officials said Saturday that at least three people are still missing in the Abyan and Shabwa provinces hit by heavy rains over the past 24 hours.

The officials say rushing muddy water flooded dozens of farms, cutting off roads and sweeping away cars and cattle in parts of both provinces. They added that power outages have also engulfed entire areas in Abyan and Shabwa.

They officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to the media.

Yemen is located at the southern corner of the Arabian Peninsula, overlooking the Red and the Arabian Sea. Its rainy season is in the spring and summer.