Netanyahu says lack of response encourages Iran aggression

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a joint statement with Steven Mnuchin during their meeting in Jerusalem, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a joint statement with Steven Mnuchin during their meeting in Jerusalem, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: Ronen Zvulun, AP Photo: Ronen Zvulun, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Netanyahu says lack of response encourages Iran aggression 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's prime minister says Iran is becoming increasingly aggressive in the region due to the lack of response to its recent actions.

Speaking at a military ceremony Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran and its proxies are "relentlessly arming themselves."

"Iran's threshold of daring in the region is rising and it grows even more in the absence of a response," he said.

Netanyahu did not elaborate, but the comments come after a U.S. pullback of forces from Syria and a lack of response to an alleged Iranian attack on Saudi oil facilities. In June, President Donald Trump called off a planned attack on Iran in response to the downing of an American drone.

Netanyahu said Israel "will not hesitate to strike harshly at anyone who tries to attack us."