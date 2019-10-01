New Indonesia Parliament members take oath amid protests

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia's Parliament has been sworn in for a new session that comes amid sometimes violent protests against several new or proposed laws, including one they say has crippled the country's anti-corruption agency.

Tuesday's ceremony included 575 lawmakers from nine political parties. The lawmakers will be under immediate pressure to revisit the bills.

The protesters are enraged that Parliament last term passed a law that reduces the authority of the Corruption Eradication Commission, a key body in fighting endemic graft in the country.

They are also demanding the new lawmakers change articles in the proposed criminal code, including one that would criminalize a variety of sexual activities such a premarital sex.