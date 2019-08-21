New Puerto Rico governor names 2 members to Cabinet

Puerto Rico's Governor Wanda Vazquez, holds a press conference where she announces the appointments of Eli Diaz Atienza, center, and Zoe Laboy, right, at the governor's official residence La Fortaleza in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Vazquez appointed Senator Zoe Laboy as Chief of Staff, and the Executive Director of the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority Eli Diaz Atienza as representative on the Federal Board of Fiscal Control. less Puerto Rico's Governor Wanda Vazquez, holds a press conference where she announces the appointments of Eli Diaz Atienza, center, and Zoe Laboy, right, at the governor's official residence La Fortaleza in San ... more Photo: Carlos Giusti, AP Photo: Carlos Giusti, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close New Puerto Rico governor names 2 members to Cabinet 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez has named two members of her new Cabinet, although the government's key secretary of state position remains vacant.

Zoé Laboy has been appointed chief of staff, while Elí Díaz was named government representative to the Board of Supervision and Financial Administration for Puerto Rico. Neither position requires confirmation by the U.S. territory's legislature.

Laboy is resigning from her New Progressive Party senatorial seat and is expected to take on her new role starting Monday. Díaz has resigned from his position as chairman of the board of governors of the Electric Power Authority, but will continue to lead Puerto Rico's Aqueduct and Sewer Authority.

Vázquez said Wednesday she is still evaluating possible candidates for secretary of state.